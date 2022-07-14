Home splits during thunderstorm in US

One man is injured after thunderstorms in College Park in the US state of Maryland, caused a house to completely split into two pieces.

The damage was caused Tuesday evening along Lakeland Road in College Park, and now the University of Maryland students who live there say they are out of a place to stay.

A video of the damaged house went viral on social media after journalist Tom Roussey posted it on Twitter.

This is absolutely unreal, it appears the storm split this home in two in College Park. I talked to two University of Maryland students who live here, they say their roommate was taken to the hospital but they think he’s going to be OK. He was inside and they were not. pic.twitter.com/deOVYNWS8x — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) July 13, 2022

The students said that firefighters arrived and found the man inside the house. He was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

Comments