Homeless man, daughter sell balloons to pay for education

A homeless single father and his daughter have won the internet by selling balloons late at night to pay for her educational expenses in China.

A report states that the girl wears a pink dress and carries a rabbit. Her father carries luggage that has items for making balloons.

The luggage is decorated with balloons too. The family, who come from Xuchang in Henan province, go on their business till 2 or 3 am. He sleeps under a tree.

A woman named Wang bought a balloon from him and told his story while speaking with the Chinese news agency South China Morning Post.

“He said he and his daughter were the only ones remaining in the family,” she said. “He had to take his daughter with him because there is no one at home who can help him with child care and the girl’s kindergarten is on summer break.”

He has to pay several outstanding bills and thousands of money in unpaid salary from working on construction sites.

“To save money, he said he can only afford cheap housing, which does not have an air-conditioner and the youngster does not want to stay home alone. Due to the scorching heat, the father decided not to rent a place and instead sleep on the streets,” Wang said.

She added, “He chose to sell balloons to raise money for his daughter’s education.”

