Homeowner in Australia left disturbed by ‘terrifying’ find in carpet

A homeowner in Australia has pleaded for help after making a disturbing discovery in the carpet.

A post was shared on a popular social media platform, Facebook, by a page called ‘stunned homeowner’ in which the resident revealed how they came across mushrooms growing out of the carpet outside their attached bathroom.

“Somebody please help! My ensuite is on the border of our carpet and it keeps getting wet and growing mushrooms!” they wrote on the Cleaning & Organising Inspiration Australia page.

In an alarming twist, the resident said the mushrooms popped up in a matter of hours.

“They weren’t there this morning! By 3pm when I got home they were this big!” they added.

Hundreds of social media users reacted to the home owner’s post, with many telling them to prepare for a costly and time-consuming clean-up. one of the user stated, “We had mushrooms pop out under a skirting board in our bathroom near the shower.”

Dismantling revealed there was absolutely no waterproofing in the shower area and the structural timber in the bathroom had been soaking up moisture.