34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

Homeowner in Australia left disturbed by ‘terrifying’ find in carpet

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A homeowner in Australia has pleaded for help after making a disturbing discovery in the carpet.

A post was shared on a popular social media platform, Facebook, by a page called ‘stunned homeowner’ in which the resident revealed how they came across mushrooms growing out of the carpet outside their attached bathroom.

“Somebody please help! My ensuite is on the border of our carpet and it keeps getting wet and growing mushrooms!” they wrote on the Cleaning & Organising Inspiration Australia page.

In an alarming twist, the resident said the mushrooms popped up in a matter of hours.

“They weren’t there this morning! By 3pm when I got home they were this big!” they added.

Hundreds of social media users reacted to the home owner’s post, with many telling them to prepare for a costly and time-consuming clean-up. one of the user stated, “We had mushrooms pop out under a skirting board in our bathroom near the shower.”

Dismantling revealed there was absolutely no waterproofing in the shower area and the structural timber in the bathroom had been soaking up moisture.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.