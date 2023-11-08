Honda Atlas extends car plant shutdown

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars Ltd on Wednesday announced extending plant closure for another two days (Nov 8-9) after keeping production suspended from Oct 24 to Nov 7.

In a statement, the company said that the current level of inventory and parts shortages had severely disrupted the company’s supply chain.

“In pursuance to our letter dated October 30, 2023, the company has decided to further extend the shutdown of its plant from November 08, 2023, to November 09, 2023,” said Honda Atlas Cars in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“Any change in plan will be updated accordingly,” it added.

Last month, the automaker announced to shut down its plant from October 24, 2023 to October 31, 2023, which was later extended to November 07, 2023.

The manufacturing licences of three auto companies have been suspended in Pakistan over failure to achieve the export targets, it emerged.

The Ministry of Industries and Production suspended manufacturing licences of three car and auto part makers over different genres of violations.

Sources told ARY News that the said car manufacturers allegedly violated Pakistan’s auto policy and failed to achieve the export targets. The action was taken over the failure to meet conditions for localisation of the auto manufacturing by the auto companies.