Honda to introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Pakistan

KARACHI: Honda Motor Company has announced plans to introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) models in Pakistan, marking a significant step toward sustainable mobility in the country.

The announcement was made in an official notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The notification stated, “We are pleased to inform you that Honda Atlas Cars Limited is planning to introduce HEV models in the near future”.

The company further emphasized that the initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation, environmental sustainability, and providing advanced mobility solutions to its customers.

“The introduction of HEV models will mark a significant step forward in our product portfolio and support the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in Pakistan”, the statement added.

Following the announcement, Honda Atlas Cars’ share price surged by Rs24.24, closing at Rs316.02.

Earlier, Honda Atlas Pakistan has made history by initiating exports of completely built cars to Japan, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan’s automotive industry.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries & Production Division, Haroon Akhtar Khan, on Saturday participated as the chief guest in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official commencement of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL)’s export journey.

The ceremony took place at HACPL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

During his visit to the plant, Haroon Akhtar Khan lauded Honda’s advanced production facility, strong regulatory compliance, and unwavering commitment to quality.

He acknowledged Honda’s legacy and its contributions to Pakistan’s automotive industry, particularly in local manufacturing, exports, and industrial growth.