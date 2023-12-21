25.9 C
Honda to recall over 2.5 million vehicles

Honda Motor’s American unit is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles over risks of fuel pump failure that can cause an engine stall while driving and increase the chances of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

To address the issue, dealers will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge, the NHTSA said on Thursday.

The recall includes certain models of the Japanese automaker’s most popular models such as the 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey and some more Acura models.

 

According to the NHTSA, the fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by February next year.

The announcement comes a day after the regulator issued a recall on about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit.

