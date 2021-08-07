Yo Yo Honey Singh breaks silence after being accused of domestic violence

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has broken his silence days after his wife Shalini Talwar accused him of domestic violence, reported The Hindustan Times.

In response to allegations of domestic abuse, alcoholism, and adultery levelled by Talwar against him, Honey Singh turned to social media to share an official statement late on Friday to label them “false and malicious.”

Singh said that the accusations made by his Talwar, who he referred to as his companion of 20 years, have left him feeling “deeply pained and distressed.”

The Blue Eyes singer explained that while he has maintained a dignified silence even in the face of harsh criticism throughout his career, he sees “no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister.”

RAPPER YO YO HONEY SINGH ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BY WIFE

Terming Talwar’s allegations as “cynical and defaming”, Honey Singh noted, “Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings.”

“I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon,” he added.

He also made a special request before concluding his statement: “I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win.”

News of Talwar’s allegations first broke on Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, after reports of her filing a case under Section 122 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act came to light. She also named her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law Sneha.

Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh tied the knot a decade earlier in 2011, and according to Talwar, she was “subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse.”