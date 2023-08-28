Honey-trap cases rising in Kacha area: police

SADIQABAD: The honey trap incidents are reportedly increasing in the Kacha areas of Sadiqabad, as a young resident from Minchinabad fell victim to bandits, ARY News reported on Monday.

Despite the grand operation in the Kacha area initiated by the police to establish peace in the region, the robbers of the Kacha area continue to abduct people by snaring them into honey traps.

The recent abduction of the Minchinabad resident has further intensified the concerns surrounding these criminal activities.

The family of the victim maintained that the robbers were demanding a total of Rs 400,000 in exchange for the safe release of the abducted individual otherwise the family have to face dire consequences.

Meanwhile the police spokesperson claimed that, “There is no abode of honey trap in the boundaries of Punjab, but the bandits from Sindh Kacha area are abducting people through honey trap.”

Earlier to this, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has grabbed a significant success in the Kacha operation and busted an arms supply network targeting police forces and other crimes.

An organised network of illegal arms supplies was busted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during the anti-bandit operation in the kacha areas.

The CTD claimed to have arrested an alleged member of an illegal arms supplier namely Abdul Khaliq who was providing arms and ammunition to notorious gangs.

The CTD officials told the media that two rocket launchers were also recovered during an intelligence-based operation.

