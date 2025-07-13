web analytics
Pakistani youths fall victim to honey trap crime in Thailand

SAHIWAL: In another honey trap crime, three Pakistani youths were kidnapped in Thailand by Indian women, ARY News reported.

The victims who belong to Sahiwal, identified as Usman Amin, Muhammad Ahmed, and Tajammul Shehzad, had reportedly communicated by phone with the women before they travelled to the country.

The families of the abducted individuals mentioned that the individuals travelled to Thailand on May 26, 2025, accompanied by a friend from Faisalabad.

As they arrived, they were kidnapped and transported to the border with Myanmar. Later, the kidnappers demanded their families a ransom of Rs10 million for their release.

The parents of the victims revealed that the Indian women involved in the honey trap crime had sent airline tickets to the victims and kept in touch during the entire trip.

At Lahore Airport, some unidentified people reportedly saw them off, highlighting issues about an extensive network involved in the trafficking operation.

The Pakistani Embassy in Thailand has been facing the music for the delay in response after the honey trap crime.

Families claim that the embassy authorities have been unresponsive and have not given any updates or assistance, despite repeated appeals.

The matter has raised calls for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who previously took notice of similar cases.

This incident highlights the growing threat of human trafficking and online honey trap scams targeting Pakistani youth seeking opportunities abroad.

Read More: FIA busts human trafficking network in Punjab, arrests nine

As part its crackdown against human trafficking, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier detained nine individuals engaged in human trafficking and visa fraud, luring citizens with fake promises of sending them overseas for employment.

FIA conducted raids in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Mian Channu, where members of a well-organised network were apprehended.

