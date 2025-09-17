Honey-trap gang leader arrested in Faisalabad after retracting rape allegation

FAISALABAD: Police confirmed that the alleged leader of a honey-trap gang, Ghulam Batool, has been arrested outside the court, ARY News reported.

According to police, Ghulam Batool, a resident of Dastgir Colony, had earlier lodged a rape case at Madina Town police station. She accused a man named Waseem of sexual assault after luring him with the promise of employment.

Police further stated that Ghulam Batool later reached a deal with Waseem’s family, agreeing to withdraw her allegation in exchange for Rs 500,000.

The accused appeared before Civil Judge Muhammad Asif’s court to record a retraction statement when Inspector Sana Nazir arrested her and registered a case.

Evidence also surfaced in the form of video footage, which police said clearly shows Batool demanding Rs 1.5 million from Waseem’s family. In the same video, Batool is seen insisting on an advance payment of Rs 500,000.

Meanwhile, a relative of Waseem can be heard in the footage pleading with Batool to reduce the amount. Eventually, Batool agreed to record a statement in favour of Waseem in return for Rs 500,000.

Earlier, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team issued an advisory warning the public about a rising trend of cybercrimes in Pakistan via social media.

According to the advisory, Pakistan is reporting a surge in social media honey traps, extortion, and fraudulent freelance job offers.

There has been a surge in fake job offers and freelance opportunities, particularly via WhatsApp and Telegram, targeting unsuspecting citizens across Pakistan, including Punjab.

Fraudsters are reportedly adding individuals to groups without their consent and luring them under the guise of freelancing jobs.

Once in the group, users are subjected to inappropriate or explicit content, and those who react or fail to react are blackmailed with threats of being reported.

The cyber team notes that these scams have led to extortion demands ranging from Rs1 million to Rs1.5 million from victims in Pakistan.

Scammers are said to be exploiting users’ WhatsApp display pictures, usernames, and online activity to select and target individuals.

Fake accounts are used to initiate contact and manipulate users through false job offers, the advisory said.