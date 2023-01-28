Honey Trap: Man goes to meet online friend, gets kidnapped

KARACHI: A citizen of Karachi, who was kidnapped from Saeedabad after being honey-trapped, was recovered by Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) recovered the citizen – who was abducted from Saeedabad on January 7 – and arrested a woman who honey-trapped him.

According to police officials, the victim used to talk with a woman on call, who invited him to a meeting at her house. Later, the accused along with the accomplices kidnapped the citizen and asked for ransom.

The police in a search operation arrested the accused woman, while raids were being conducted to arrest her accomplices. The bandits demanded a Rs 1.5 billion ransom amount from the family of the kidnapped citizen.

Last week Sindh Police has begun a warning campaign for people of Sindh to protect citizens from being scammed and Kidnapping by criminal groups using honey-trap.

In the city of Kashmore and Gothki the bandits posing as women on voice calls lured men into meeting them and then kidnapping them for ransom.

The Sindh police department has placed banners on the provincial borders of pas well as a public service announcement was made in public buses advising people to avoid such friendships on phone or social media platforms such as Facebook and save themselves from potential scams or abductions.

