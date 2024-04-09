Honey Trap: Police officers found involved in extortion millions

Law enforcement authorities have filed against police officers involved in extortion of Rs 4.52 million from a civilian, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the case has been filed against two Station House Officers (SHOs) who used honey-trapping tactics to extort money in Pir Mahal city of Punjab province.

The complaint, lodged by Usman Munir, led to the registration of the case after kidnapping a citizen through honey trapping and received extortion by blackmailing the family.

In the honey trapping incident, 14 individuals, including a female accomplice, have been nominated. Among them, 11 have been identified, including the female, while three remain unidentified.

The First Information Report (FIR) highlights that the extortion was collected by a female through honey trapping, while the Sub-Inspector and former SHO Ibtisam-ul-Haq and SHO of the Arwati Rizwan police station, are among the named individuals.

Usman Munir, the plaintiff, stated that he had paid Rs 4.52 million at various intervals after selling his wife’s jewelry and car

The representative of ARY News revealed that a group of police officers, along with alleged journalists and females, orchestrated honey traps.

The accused used to blackmail the victim by threatening to file an FIR and demanding huge amount of money.