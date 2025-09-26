Honhaar Scholarship Programme deadline extended

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has extended the deadline for the Honhaar Scholarship Programme in light of the devastating floods affecting the province.

According to the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), the new deadline for applications has been set for October 26, 2025.

The Commission urged students to apply, emphasizing that the merit-based scholarship is designed to reduce the financial burden on parents and ensure continuity of education despite natural disasters.

The PHEC stated that the initiative seeks to safeguard students’ educational journey and provide opportunities even in challenging circumstances.

It further advised students not to miss the opportunity and submit their applications before the extended deadline.

Students can contact on WhatsApp, landline number and social media for information and prompt resolution of their complaints.

The ‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ was established on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which would guide the students from 9 am to 5 pm.

Honhaar Scholarship Helpline numbers are 042-99231903-4, WhatsApp on 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999.

For Honhaar Scholarship, online complaints can be made at [email protected] and [email protected].