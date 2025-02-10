web analytics
HONOR announces DeepSeek-R1 support for selected devices

After Huawei, HONOR has revealed that it is combining its in-house AI helper, YOYO, with DeepSeek’s R1 model. This latest update, which is limited to the brand’s specific cellphones in China, promises enhanced reasoning powers and a more personalized user experience.

Over 130 million active monthly users are currently supported by YOYO, according to HONOR. With this update, HONOR intends to improve the logical thinking and contextual awareness of its AI helper, which are two of DeepSeek-R1’s primary advantages.

It’s unclear if the firm plans to make this service available outside of China or if it will expand to other countries. In any case, this is Deepseek’s first partnership with a smartphone company. Could this be something we’ll see more of soon?

honor deepseek yoyo ai assistant

“I am an intelligent agent based on the open-source version of the DeepSeek-R1, dedicated to bringing users an immersive deep thinking experience, helping users to dig deeper and gain insight into the essence in the process of exploring knowledge, solving problems, and stimulating creativity,” the DeepSeek R1 window welcomes users with the this description.

