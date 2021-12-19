Hordes of armed men snatch polling material from Bakakhel PS

BANNU: Masked armed men attacked four polling stations in tehsil Bakakhel of Bannu and snatched polling material with them, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed local bodies elections in Bakakhel tehsil owing to worsening law and order situation.

“The new date for the polling in Bakakhel will be announced later,” the ECP said in its statement.

Hordes of masked armed men had arrived in 50 to 60 vehicles in the late night incident, sources said.

The election commission had declared all four polling stations in Bannu district as ‘extremely sensitive’.

The district administration and police had also pointed out sensitive law and order situation in the area and the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also endorsed the view point of the local administration and the police, sources said.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed for a thorough investigation of the incidents in Bakakhel and formed a three-member inquiry committed headed by special secretary Zafar Iqbal.

The inquiry committee will submit its report within seven days, according to the ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently a candidate of the Awami National Party (ANP), Umar Khatab Sheerani, who was contesting for the Mayor’s office in Dera Ismail Khan, was shot dead in an incident.

The election commission postponed the mayoral election of the DIK city council due to death of the candidate.

