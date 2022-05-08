Horrific: Abductors torture young man, send videos to family for Rs2m ransom

LAHORE: In a terrifying incident of kidnapping for ransom case in Kasur, abductors tortured and filmed a young man to pressurise his family to immediately pay the Rs2 million as ransom, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ARY News acquired the terrifying videos of the young man named Zarmat which were sent to his family to demand Rs2 million ransom in Kasur. Zarmat’s father had registered his abduction case against unidentified persons at Phool Nagar police station of Kasur district two months ago.

The abductors have demanded the affected family to send Rs2 million as ransom after sending mobile phone videos of the tortured young man. In the videos, the tortured Zarmat, 20, was seen lying unconscious on the ground.

The father of the abducted man said that the abductors had threatened to murder his son and they asked them to send Rs2 million cash at Niazi bus stop. He said that he could not pay the ransom to the abductor and demanded Kasur police to recover his son.

