Horrific accident: One killed in car-bike collision due to caved-in road

The CCTV camera caught the terrifying moment of a collision between a car and a motorcycle due to caved-in road in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area in India.

It showed a car driver trying to avoid the caved-in part of the road which led him to collide with a motorcyclist.

A 24-year-old man was killed in the horrific road accident that took place on Saturday night.

According to Indian media, a sanitary pipe was installed a year back and thereafter the road had been laid down. The road has caved in due to the negligence of the contractors and the use of poor work materials.

The deceased man was identified as Arshad, 24, a resident of Kerala. The video showed the car overturning on the road after the collision.

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries, whereas, the pillion rider also suffered wounds and was shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

