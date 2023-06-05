Horrific crime: Shopkeeper dips child labourer’s hands into boiling oil

MULTAN: In another horrific crime of subjecting children to forced labour and cruelty, a minor child was hospitalised after his both hands were dipped into boiling oil by a shopkeeper in Multan, ARY News reported on Monday.

A sweet maker exhibited brutality against child labour aged only five years in Multan by dipping his both hands into boiling oil. The terrifying incident took place in Multan’s Faiz area.

Police said that a sweet shopkeeper namely Qadeer had called a five-year-old student to wash the dishes and promised to pay money for his services.

Later, the sweet maker brutally tortured the five-year-old boy over a payment issue and dipped his both hands into boiling oil. The child received serious burn injuries and his condition went critical.

READ: UNDERAGE MAID TORTURED WITH HOT KNIFE BY HOUSE OWNER IN GUJRANWALA

The child was later admitted to the burns unit of a local hospital. Later, the officials of the Basti Malook police station arrested the accused Qadeer and launched an investigation.

Earlier in May, a house owner had allegedly tortured her minor maid for mistakenly dropping fry pan full of hot edible oil on herself and sustaining burn injuries in the kitchen in Karachi.

Over a minor mistake, the house owner allegedly tortured a 12-year-old maid in Karachi. The maid had mistakenly dropped a fry pan full of hot oil while cooking kebab in which she sustained burn injuries on her hands, face and other parts of her body.

READ: LAHORE: MAID TORTURED TO DEATH FOR EATING FOOD STORED IN REFRIGERATOR

Instead of giving medical assistance, the woman allegedly subjected the maid to torture and used the same fry pan for hitting the housemaid, as per the statement of the victim.

The victim said in her statement that the house owner exhibited extreme cruelty as she made herself busy eating kebabs without paying attention to her burn wounds.

After receiving a complaint, police sent the victim girl for medical examination and contacted her parents. Surprisingly, police adopted complete silence over the housemaid torture case after her medical examination conducted at Jinnah Hospital.

Police told the media that the wounded housemaid will be handed over to her relatives and legal action will be taken on their request.

Later, police said that the relatives of the victims rejected to pursue any legal action against the house owner and departed for Khanpur after receiving the girl.