Horrific head-on bike collision caught on CCTV

Four people were injured in a head-on bike collision caught on the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in Bengaluru, India.

The incident took place on July 7 in the Yelahaka area. The video of the collision has gone viral on social media platforms.

As per details, the collision was the result of two young men, reportedly drunk, riding their bike at high speed, directly crashing into an oncoming bike.

Video courtesy: Mirror Now YouTube channel

The impact of the crash was so powerful that one of the riders was thrown off his bike and another bike behind him lost balance and also fell.

None of the riders were wearing helmets. The condition of the injured motorcyclists is said to be stable in the hospital.

The case of the road crash has been registered.