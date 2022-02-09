Horrific: Indian trader attempts suicide on Facebook Live

An Indian trader has attempted suicide on Facebook Live by consuming poison after blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for anti-traders and anti-farmers policies causing huge financial losses.

The incident took place in Baghpat city of India’s Uttar Pradesh. An Indian shoe trader attempted suicide after streaming himself live on Facebook by consuming poison following heavy losses in his business.

He, however, survived but his wife died as she took poison too after failing to stop her husband.

According to Indian media reports, the 40-year-old Indian man tore open a sachet of poison and swallowed it despite his wife trying to stop him. After failing to stop her husband from committing suicide, 38-year-old Poonam Tomar also took poison.

In his disturbing video that went viral on social media, Rajiv Tomar said that he has the freedom to speak and he will pay the debts even if he dies. He asked netizens to share his video as much as possible.

He blamed PM Narendra Modi over destructive policies bringing hardships to the traders and farmers as Tomar complained about GST (Goods and Services Tax) had hit his business.

It showed that his wife tried to make him spit it out before moving out of the frame.

He was taken to hospital after the viewers called the police who were watching him live on Facebook while attempting to take his own life.

According to media reports, the trader was in critical condition but his wife died. Prior to attempting suicide, he had posted a photo with his two sons aged 11 and 15.

