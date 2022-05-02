Horrific: Man killed after forklift falls on him

A worker in Australia’s Sydney died after a forklift fell on him, according to a report by a foreign news outlet.

The UK-based news agency Daily Mail reported that the 30-year-old was on duty at an industrial complex when the vehicle fell on top of him.

It is pertinent to mention that the deceased was an employee of a company that manufactures electric buses.

NSW Ambulance claimed it sent its three road crew teams to the scene. They found him in a critical condition. Their efforts to save him went in vain as he died there. His fellow workers were shocked by what happened. They got sent home in wake of the incident.

