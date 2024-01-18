Horrific: Man’s suicide note led to his ex-lover’s body who he killed 

NAVI MUMBAI: The police kept searching for a 19-year-old girl for 34 days and finally found her dead and that too with the help of her former and dead boyfriend in Navi Mumbai, the city of India’s state Maharashtra.

It might sound strange but officials of the Navi Mumbai police said that the jilted boyfriend of the woman allegedly killed her before committing a suicide.

On December 12, the woman namely Vaishnavi Babar went missing as she did not return to her residence from college. The missing woman case was registered at Kalamboli police station. On the same day, the police came to know that a man namely Vaibhav Burungale must be in his early 20s committed a suicide by jumping in front of a local train at Juinagar railway station.

The investigators however found a suicide note from the man’s mobile phone which also had a “Code”. The code was “L01-501” and initially, the police had no clue whatsoever despite trying to decode the same.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe formed a special committee to investigate the matter. The investigators tried their best to decode the ‘code’ and finally found that the man had murdered his former girlfriend and later killed himself.

On 17th January, the “L01-501” code which is actually the number of a tree marked by the forest department helped the police to trace out the place where the dead body of the woman was dumped in the bushes of the Owe camp area in Khargha.

The murdered woman was identified from her college dress, ID card and the wristwatch.

According to the police the man was unhappy with his ex-girlfriend after the breakup and apparently strangled her to death before dumping the body.