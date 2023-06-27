Horrific: Mother leaves minor home alone to go on vacations

In a bizarre incident, a 16-month-old baby died after authorities said the mother left her daughter alone for about 10 days while she went on vacation.

According to details, the incident took place in Ohio state of United States (US), wherein a 16-month-old girl died, who authorities say was left alone for 10 days while the woman went on vacation.

A woman – identified as Kristel Candelario – was arrested under murder charges in the death of her 16-month-old daughter – Jailyn, who authorities say was left alone for 10 days while the woman went on vacation.

In a statement, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler was found unconscious at home on June 16. “The baby had no signs of trauma but was pronounced dead at the scene,” it added.

Kristel Candelario told officers that she left her daughter “at home, all alone and unattended,” while she traveled to Detroit and then Puerto Rico.

The woman, who worked for a local school district, returned from her vacation and found her daughter Jailyn extremely dehydrated.

At the scene, the officials found Jailyn’s play bin packed with “soiled blankets and a bottom liner, saturated with urine and feces.”

A neighbour told local channel that this wasn’t the first time Candelario left her baby alone in the home. “We keep telling her not to leave her by herself, not just me, my friend across the street too, but she always leave her by herself,” the neighbour said.

International media reported that Candelario was indicted last week on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and endangering children.