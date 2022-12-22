Horrific: Parents kill daughter, blame sister-in-law in Punjab

A young couple was arrested for killing their 3-year-old daughter in Okara, Punjab and claiming it was an abduction-turned-murder to trap their sister-in-law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police officials, a three-year-old girl Asifa also known as Mano was kidnapped and killed in Okara last week, just for the sake of revenge from their sister-in-law, the husband-wife duo planned to kill their 3-year-old daughter to blame and trap her sister-in-law for the murder.

The parents of the girl have confessed to the crime before the local magistrate.

In this regard, Farqan Bilal DPO Okara said in a ARY News show that the uncle of the victim girl filed a missing complaint for his three-year-old niece. The police registered report and started immediate search operation which continued till late night but failed to find her.

The next morning, the girl’s uncle called the police again and reported that Asifa’s body was found near the house, DPO added.

On this information, the police immediately reached there and took the body into custody and shifted it to the hospital. The trouser of the victim was missing, on which the first suspected was that the girl might have been raped but according to the post-mortem report, the girl was not raped or attempted, rather she was strangled to death.

The DPO said that the family first became suspicious after the girl’s body was found near the house, and then the girl’s mother repeatedly changed her statement on the matter.

DPO Furqan said that in order to get to the bottom of the matter undercover cops were deployed in the neighbourhood. After their investigation, when the house was thoroughly searched, the girl’s missing trouser was found behind a showcase of utensils in the living room.

