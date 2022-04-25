Horrific: Pedestrian crushed between stolen flatbed truck and his car

A horrific video of a pedestrian crushed between a stolen flatbed truck and his own pickup truck has surfaced over the internet.

The 49-year-old pedestrian was injured but is in stable condition now.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by New York Police Department.

🚨WANTED for GLA/Leaving The Scene of an Accident: On 4/22/22 at approx 8:15 AM, in front of 4527 White Plains Rd in the Bronx, the suspect removed a flatbed truck without permission, then struck a 49-year-old male & fled the location. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/R1XJThPbxx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 24, 2022

According to the police, the thief took advantage of the situation when he saw a white 2002 Mitsubishi flatbed left parked with the keys in the ignition.

The robber got into the truck and was trying to escape quickly when he hit the pedestrian who was standing next to his car.

The victim was crushed between the speeding truck and his pickup truck, the impact sent the man sprawling to the ground and also side-swept pieces of his car.

The cops say that the victim has suffered severe body trauma, cuts and broken bones. He also has a severed finger and internal bleeding. A witness claims that the victim is a carpenter who works nearby.

One local business owner said, “He got caught between the truck and the other truck.”

“I see the [victim] every morning. I work here. He works there. I see him, we wave hi,” he added.

He told that workers from the lumberyard rushed out to help him after the accident.

He said, “They tried to help him, pick him up and his body basically fell. He was limp.”

