Monday, April 25, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Horrific: Pedestrian crushed between stolen flatbed truck and his car

test

A horrific video of a pedestrian crushed between a stolen flatbed truck and his own pickup truck has surfaced over the internet. 

The 49-year-old pedestrian was injured but is in stable condition now. 

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by New York Police Department.

According to the police, the thief took advantage of the situation when he saw a white 2002 Mitsubishi flatbed left parked with the keys in the ignition.

Also Read: Gun violence: Leading cause of childhood mortality in the USA

 

The robber got into the truck and was trying to escape quickly when he hit the pedestrian who was standing next to his car.

A thief in a stolen flatbed truck sideswiped a man and crushed him against his parked pickup in a horrific caught-on-video Bronx crash. (NYPD / DCPI)

The victim was crushed between the speeding truck and his pickup truck, the impact sent the man sprawling to the ground and also side-swept pieces of his car.

The cops say that the victim has suffered severe body trauma, cuts and broken bones. He also has a severed finger and internal bleeding. A witness claims that the victim is a carpenter who works nearby.

One local business owner said, “He got caught between the truck and the other truck.”

“I see the [victim] every morning. I work here. He works there. I see him, we wave hi,” he added.

He told that workers from the lumberyard rushed out to help him after the accident.

He said, “They tried to help him, pick him up and his body basically fell. He was limp.”

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.