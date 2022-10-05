Horrific: Schoolgirl miraculously escapes accident

KUWAIT: In a heart-stopping incident, a schoolgirl had a narrow escape while crossing a road in Kuwait.

In the video circulating on social media, the girl can be seen narrowly escaping the car accident while crossing the road on her way to school.

The video shows schoolgirls, dressed in uniform, crossing the road to go to school when suddenly one of the girls rushed forward and narrowly escaped being hit by a speedy car.

The girl miraculously survived the accident without being hurt.

