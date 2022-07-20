Horrific: Tarantula crawls out of woman’s suitcase

A TikToker was shocked to see a tarantula coming out of her unpacked suitcase after returning to the United Kingdom from Cyprus.

Georgia Sinclair made a TikTok of her colleague who was apparently calling the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to fix the problem.

“Hi RSPCA, I think I may have brought a tarantula in my suitcase home with me from Cyprus,” the text on the video reads.

In the viral video, she showed huge black tarantula – which is Europe’s largest spider – emerging out of the clothes. It disappeared behind what looked like an appliance.

Earlier, a social media user @directorbrazil posted a video in which a passenger leaving fellow passengers shocked by bringing a spider in a plastic bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Director Brazil (@directorbrazil)

Earlier, Customs officials foiled a bid to smuggle rare Tarantula spiders at Islamabad airport.

Related – VIRAL: Venomous spider pictures proves lucky for man

Customs officials seized two rare spiders from the luggage of a passenger, Usman Khan, who was arrived Islamabad from Dubai in a flight of a foreign airline, sources said.

The man involved in smuggling of rare spiders to Pakistan, has been a native of Peshawar, sources said.

Comments