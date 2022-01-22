Horrific: US man murders parents, dismembers their bodies

A man from the Wisconsin state of the United States was convicted for murdering his parents and dismembering their bodies.

The Dane County Sherrif, according to a US-based news agency True Crime, stated that they received information of the married couple Bart Halderson (50) and Krista Halderson (53) missing from their home in Windsor on July 1 last year on its Facebook page.

The information was provided by the 23-year-old convict Chandler Halderson on July 7. He was then taken into custody for providing false information on July 9.

The convict told the police of his parents had gone to a cabin in White Lake to celebrate the July 4 holiday.

The investigators went to their property but did not find the missing couple. However, they came across human remains, which were later identified as those of Bart and Krista Halderson.

It was reported that the investigators found bone fragments in the fireplace at the Halderson residence and cutting tools that had their DNA. There was a gunshot wound of his father’s chest but they could only find the woman’s legs.

Krista Halderson’s cause of death is yet to be determined.

Chandler Halderson was found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicides, hiding and mutilating a dead body along with giving false information about a missing person.

