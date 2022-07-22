Friday, July 22, 2022
Horrific video: Biker escapes tragedy thanks to his helmet

A horrifying video of a man getting saved from being run over by a bus because of his helmet is going viral across social media. 

The viral video was filmed via a security camera in the Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro. It was posted on Twitter by the Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Traffic Police Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda Twitter.

(The video is sensitive and not suitable for minors)

The motorcyclist skidded while taking a right turn and nearly came under the wheels of the bus. He escapes death in seconds because he wore his helmet.

The passerby came to his aide and tended him. 

The video has more than thousands of views and likes. Hundreds of Twitter users retweeted the clip. Netizens said following traffic rules and wearing safety gear while riding vehicles is necessary.

Earlier, a man riding a motorcycle miraculously escaped a near-death accident as he missed a bus taking a sudden U-turn in the Indian state of Karnataka.

(The video is sensitive and not suitable for minors)

In the shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a bus can be seen stopping on a roadside to take a u-turn. The bus driver did not notice the scooter, which was approaching at a high speed from the other end. Fortunately, the driver applied brakes in time to avoid a collision.

The man can be seen hitting the gate of a fish processing unit and passing through a small gap between a tree and shop. All this happened in under 15 seconds.

