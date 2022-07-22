Horrific video: Biker escapes tragedy thanks to his helmet

A horrifying video of a man getting saved from being run over by a bus because of his helmet is going viral across social media.

The viral video was filmed via a security camera in the Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro. It was posted on Twitter by the Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Traffic Police Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda Twitter.

(The video is sensitive and not suitable for minors)

ಉತ್ತಮ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಐ ಎಸ್ ಐ ಮಾರ್ಕ್ ಹೆಲ್ಮೆಟ್” ಜೀವರಕ್ಷಕ” Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves life. pic.twitter.com/IUMyH7wE8u — Dr.B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda IPS (@jointcptraffic) July 20, 2022

The motorcyclist skidded while taking a right turn and nearly came under the wheels of the bus. He escapes death in seconds because he wore his helmet.

The passerby came to his aide and tended him.

The video has more than thousands of views and likes. Hundreds of Twitter users retweeted the clip. Netizens said following traffic rules and wearing safety gear while riding vehicles is necessary.

Following lane rules, speed limits also matters. — Krishna (@Krshnmoo) July 20, 2022

Omg very scary, but yes good helmet can save ur life…Pl wear swat belt or Helmet while driving. — CaSubratpatra🇮🇳 (@Subratpatra13) July 20, 2022

It’s very important for the police to fine higher price for helmet less driving. Thank god this man was saved. Children are riding two wheelers more and more these days harming themselves and others on the streets. — jaswanti gurupadaswamy (@Jaswanti41) July 20, 2022

Wearing a good quality helmet is so important. It has given this boy a second life as he would have been dead without the helmet. Follow the traffic rules and drive at a medium speed where one can be in control. — drroshanshettyk (@drroshanshettyk) July 21, 2022

Earlier, a man riding a motorcycle miraculously escaped a near-death accident as he missed a bus taking a sudden U-turn in the Indian state of Karnataka.

(The video is sensitive and not suitable for minors)

Viral video of a young man who was speeding on a scooter and miraculously avoided colliding with a bus that was taking a U-turn near Elyarpadavu, Mangalore. 🚌💨🛵 The scooter then hits the door of the fish processing unit and passed in between a shop and a tree. 😱 pic.twitter.com/c4vAvbbikj — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) January 11, 2022

In the shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a bus can be seen stopping on a roadside to take a u-turn. The bus driver did not notice the scooter, which was approaching at a high speed from the other end. Fortunately, the driver applied brakes in time to avoid a collision.

The man can be seen hitting the gate of a fish processing unit and passing through a small gap between a tree and shop. All this happened in under 15 seconds.

Comments