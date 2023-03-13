Horrific video: Little boy swims in crocodile-infested swimming pool

A spine-chilling video of a boy swimming in a crocodile-infested pool is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The clip was shared on the visual-sharing application Instagram by Snagfish. The video starts with the boy dipping into the swimming pool.

The child was swimming in the pool as if nothing was in the water. A frame showed a crocodile on the boy, who was enjoying himself.

There are countless videos of people putting their lives in danger by trying to mess with crocodiles.

Earlier, a teenage girl from the United Kingdom got attacked by a 10-foot Nile crocodile and survived the deadly encounter.

The 18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith was reportedly spending a holiday in Zambia with friends when she came under an attack by the reptile while swimming near Victoria Falls.

The victim’s father Brent Osborn-Smith – a former major in the military – recalled that her daughter got dragged into the water by the crocodile as she was resting her leg on the side of the boat.

Her friends saw the creature and started punching it before dragging the victim back onto the boat.

