Horrific video: Man ‘electrocuted’ on railway line while fleeing police

A horrific video of a United Kingdom man getting electrocuted after making contact with a railway line while evading the police has gone viral.

The horrific video sees sparks flying from an electric pole as police cars closed in on the railway tracks in Bolton town.

Greater Manchester Police, in its statement, said they received reports of a domestic assault just after 7.10 pm at a property located on Fern Street in Farnworth, Bolton.

The force added that the officers went to the scene and tried to arrest a man in his 20s.

They added that a taser got sent to keep all those involved safe and sound.

The police said that the man ran on foot at the Farnworth train station after its removal, adding that he sustained severe injuries while he was on the railway line.

The Greater Manchester Police added that man’s condition was ‘serious but stable.

The force said that the incident got referred to its Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with standard procedure.

