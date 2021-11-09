Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Horrific video: Man gets robbed in NY elevator

A video of an alleged robber in New York stealing $60 from an 80-year-old man in the elevator of an apartment building has gone viral.

A foreign news agency mentioned that the police claimed to have taken a man into custody for allegedly stealing the money from an 80-year-old man inside the building located at East Village.

The police mentioned that the 50-year-old suspect named Ralph Williams asked for a cigarette from the alleged victim before following him into the building on October 28.

He then took out a box cutter and then stole the money from the alleged victim from his pocket. The 80-year-old remain unscathed during the robbery.

Police have filed robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property charges against Williams.

Here’s how social media reacted to the incident.

Recently, a 65-year-old man came under a vicious attack during a robbery incident in India’s capital New Delhi.

A security camera footage showed Ram Niwas walking on a road before getting assaulted by two men. They were torturing the victim before running away with his bag.

 

