Horrific video: Man opens fire on neighbour after scuffle over dogs

A horrific video of a man opening fire on his neighbours following an altercation over their dogs in India is going viral.

The viral video showed a security guard Rajpal Singh Rajavat opening fire from the balcony of his house in Indore’s Krishnabagh Colony area.

Police said that the security guard was walking with his dog, who got into a fight with his neighbour’s canine. It prompted a scuffle between the owners.

The people gathered on the spot because of the fight.

The security guard went to his house and brought a gun. He opened fire, which led to the death of Vimal (35) and Rahul Verma (28).

Six others were wounded in the shooting. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The shooter was arrested and further investigation is on.

It is not the first altercation that has taken place over pet dogs in India. Earlier, a man showed his extreme anger by beating six members of his neighbour’s family after one of them called his pet dog “Kutta” instead of calling its name “Tommy”.

The incident took place in Gurugram city of India in Jyoti Park neighbourhood of Cybercity area. A man went violent after his pet dog was not called by its name “Tommy” by one of his neighbour’s family, Sudhir, who came to him to complain about the dog and asked him to keep the dog chained.

In response, the man got angry for being suggested to chain his pet dog and called the animal “Kutta”, according to Indian media reports. Later, the verbal arguments turned into a violent fight between both families.

The dog owner was attacking Sudhir and his family with rods and sticks, leaving six members of the neighbour’s family severely injured.