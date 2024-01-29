Horrific: Man shot, stabbed by his four friends

DELHI: In a horrific incident, a 25-year-old man was stabbed, shot and kicked in the face by four friends following an argument in India’s Delhi.

The Delhi police while confirming the incident said that the victim identified as Sameer Ahmad was brutally attacked on 26th January 2024 at around 8:30 pm.

In the viral video, the victim can be seen running in a bid to save his life while the accused persons were chasing him in the busy lanes of Northeast Delhi.

One of the suspects also opened aerial firing in order to disperse the crowd and succeeded in the efforts.

A PCR call regarding the firing was received in PS Shastri Park. The victim was injured on both his legs and was admitted to JPC Hospital, later the victim was referred to GTB Hospital and then to RML Hospital. The victim has alleged that 4 people had attacked him.

The accused persons having sharp-edged knives and a weapon in their hands attacked Sameer Ahmed, dragging him on the road.

The victim was also kicked in the face many times. In the video, the victim was trying to get up in effort to survive. After leaving Ahmad badly injured, the accused easily managed to escape from the scene.

Ahmad was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The police have identified four suspects in the case- Bilal, Saud, Firoz and Salim and charged them with attempt to murder. The four are still at the large.

The police said that the victim and the four accused were drinking together when Ahmad allegedly beaten Bilal which led to a clash. Bilal and his three friends attacked Ahmad in horrifying manner.