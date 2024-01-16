Horrific video: Old man crushed to death while crossing railway track

In a horrific incident, an elderly man was crushed to death by a fast-moving train while he was trying to cross the railway track with his bicycle.

A video of the incident that took place in Kanpur, the city of India’s state Uttar Pradesh went viral in which the old man was seen violating the rules.

Following all the other delinquent people around him, the old man also tried to cross the railway track daringly with his bicycle moments before the train arrived. Unlike the others, perhaps he did not have the luck on his side.

In the CCTV footage of January 14 Sunday’s incident, the old man died on the spot after sustain a fatal accident