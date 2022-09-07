Horrific video: Train hits teenager filming Instagram reel

A chilling video of a teenager getting hit by a speeding train while making an Instagram reel is going viral across social media.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

⚠️Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of accident. 17-year-old youth suffered serious inquires after he was hit by running train. Incident took place as the teenager was shooting for a video beside the railway tracks at the #Kazipet railway station #Telangana.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/iqxjsIe3zc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 5, 2022

The viral video showed the teenager Chintakula Akshay Raju’s friend filming him walking close to the railway track at Kazipet railway station interchange state. He was hit by the speeding train from the back fell to the grounds.

The clip ended with the teenager, who was lying unconscious on the ground, being tended to by his friend.

An Indian news agency reported that the teen’s is undergroing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal city. His sufferred serious injuries but his condition is out of danger.

It is pertinent to mention that people have suffered serious injuries and lost their lives while making Instagram and TikTok videos.

Last year, a teenager was hit and killed by a train in Lahore while being filmed walking along the railway track for a TikTok stunt in the Shahdara colony of Lahore city.

Youth, Asif, was walking next to the tracks while his friend was filming his TikTok video. “The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track,” said police.

