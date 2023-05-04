Woman falls between lift and floor, horrifying video goes viral

A horrific video of a woman falling into the gap between a lift and the floor in Indonesia is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The graphic video was shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter. It showed the victim Asiyah Sinta Hasibuan getting into the lift, which has doors on the front and back, at the Kualanamu International Airport.

Related – Horrific video: Lift falls with patient inside

The doors on her back opened first. She got confused as the front one remained closed. The doors behind her closed and she started panicking as the lift seemed to have stalled.

She made a phone call and pressed the buttons. The lift door on her front opened and she took a step. However, she fell between the gap and the floor to her death.

Comments