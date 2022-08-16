Horror movie franchise Saw will have a tenth film

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that there will be a tenth movie in the horror film franchise Saw.

A foreign news agency reported the direction of the film is helmed by Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI. The film is slated to be released on October 27, 2023.

The plot of the new entry is kept secret but the fans can expect new cruel traps and mysteries for the characters to solve for survival.

The producers of the franchise Mark Burg and Oren Koules have said their team is working hard to come up with a movie that its fans would love.

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” the said. “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

The Saw franchise began in 2004. It was followed by Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), Saw 3D (2010), Jigsaw (2017) and Spiral (2021).

With earnings of over $1 billion, it is one of the highest-grossing horror movie franchises of all time.

