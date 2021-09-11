This horse can’t stop grinning after having chips, video goes viral

A cute social media video made rounds in which a horse is seen smiling while treating himself to some chips from a woman’s plate.

The one-minute and 18-second clip was uploaded on Twitter by Viral Hog. The clip has got at least 1,300 views with 24 retweets and 56 likes and counting.

“This happy horse can’t stop grinning at salt and vinegar chips 😋🐴😂,” the caption read.

The footage shows the woman, with other people, sitting in a field while the horse keeps munching snacks in delight from her plate. Everyone at the scene were roaring with laughter.

Later, two dogs appeared in the video and looked intrigued by the happenings. They then began eating the pieces that dropped from the animal’s mouth.

American Museum for Natural History has stated that mammals have an instinct for bonding with human beings given that they make partners with other members of their herd.

However, it can also become friends with other animals such as cats and goats.

It is to be noted that humans have a close attachment with animals and cats, dogs, farm animals along with birds and poultry being kept as pets as well.

The pets see their birthdays celebrated by their owners and are also given some delicious treats.