Horse goes out of control during wedding, video goes viral    

A video of a horse going out of control during a wedding ceremony after being irritated by loud music has gone viral on social media, showing the participants running for lives.

The incident was recorded on camera in India’s Uttar Pradesh and the video showed a large number of people dancing during the wedding procession with loud music in the background.

It shows a horse suddenly going out of control after being apparently irked by loud music and large number of people surrounding it. The horse then stomps over the wedding goers dancing in front and kicks more people out of the way.



As panic spread on seeing the horse going berserk, people tried to run away from its path but many men were seen being kicked around.

The official who shared the video on Twitter explained the reason behind the incident and said it was certain for the horse to get agitated because of the commotion at the site.

Read More: WEDDING HORSE RUNS AWAY WITH INDIAN GROOM, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Netizens have also lamented animal abuse with one user saying, “For how long will the poor animal tolerate their drama.” “These people are uneducated. They only want to act smart and show off,” another user commented.

Comments