Horse wanders on to railway tracks, stops train traffic

The flow of train traffic was stopped for a brief period after a horse wandered out onto railway tracks in the US.

The incident happened on a railroad bridge over a river in the US state of Maine’s Lagrange town, according to local media outlets.

To ensure the safety of the animal and the rescue personnel, firefighters contacted the train company to halt all train traffic over the bridge during the operation.

The Alton Fire Department, in collaboration with teams from the Bradford and Lagrange Fire Departments, responded to the scene after the horse was spotted on the railroad bridge tracks.

The coordinated efforts of the fire departments led to the safe removal of the horse from the bridge, averting any harm.

The Alton Fire Department shared details of the rescue on social media, highlighting the importance of teamwork and quick action in such scenarios.

Earlier, a pitbull mix arrived at the Pasadena Humane shelter in a heartbreaking condition, covered in ash with ulcerated paw pads from walking on fire debris.

His lungs were severely affected by smoke inhalation due to the Los Angeles wildfire. The dog, later identified as Canela, was found lying amidst rubble in Altadena by a kind-hearted passerby, who wrapped him in a blanket and brought him to safety.

On Saturday, Canela, still too weak to walk, was joyfully reunited with his owner, a moment made possible by CNN’s reporting on this touching act of kindness.