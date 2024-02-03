18.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 4, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Hospitality school closes after measles outbreak

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Switzerland’s famed hospitality management school, Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne (EHL), closed its campus in Lausanne on Saturday after cases of measles were discovered among students.

“We have been compelled to close the Lausanne campus from Feb. 3 to Feb. 18 inclusive,” the school said in a statement posted to its website.

The campus is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 19.

The university did not reveal how many students were infected by measles, but said they are currently isolated and recovering under medical care.

Founded in 1893, EHL has been ranked the number one hospitality management school for the past five years by QS World University Ranking.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.