Hospitality school closes after measles outbreak

Switzerland’s famed hospitality management school, Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne (EHL), closed its campus in Lausanne on Saturday after cases of measles were discovered among students.

“We have been compelled to close the Lausanne campus from Feb. 3 to Feb. 18 inclusive,” the school said in a statement posted to its website.

The campus is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 19.

The university did not reveal how many students were infected by measles, but said they are currently isolated and recovering under medical care.

Founded in 1893, EHL has been ranked the number one hospitality management school for the past five years by QS World University Ranking.