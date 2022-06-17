Hospital’s emergency declared no-go area after CM Hamza’s arrival

LAHORE: Emergency ward of Services Hospital in Lahore was declared a no-go area after Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz visited PML-N leader Danial Aziz – who was injured in a road accident day earlier, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, when Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz arrived at the Services Hospital, the emergency ward was declared a no-go area and patients were stopped from entering the room.

Sources have told ARY News that patients in critical condition are admitted to the emergency room of Services Hospital. However, Hamza Shehbaz’s security did not allowed the families, including women, to enter the emergency ward.

Meanwhile, a patient said that he had to install a urine bag but the chief minister’s security is not allowing him to enter the emergency ward. Families standing outside the emergency room said that their patients were admitted to the emergency room but they cannot enter due to security.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N senior leader Daniyal Aziz sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Shakargarh, a city in Punjab’s Narowal district.

As per details, the vehicle of Daniyal Aziz was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction near Bhanja Stop after its tyre burst. In the crash, a man travelling in the truck died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

Comments