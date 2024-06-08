web analytics
Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is also likely in central/south Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh during evening/night.

A westerly wave prevailing over upper and central parts of the country and likely to move eastward during the next few hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in upper/central Sindh, Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, south Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sporadic rainfall continuing in Ziarat, Kohlu and some other districts of Balochistan.

Tehsil Sanjavi of Ziarat received rainfall and hailstorm. Heavy rainfall water entered in homes and shops and local dams filled with the rainwater.

A vehicle was swept away by the floodwater.

