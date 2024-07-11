Hot and humid weather prevails in Karachi

KARACHI: The next monsoon spell in the city has been expected after July 20 as partly cloudy, hot and humid weather prevails on Thursday.

Some parts of the city likely to receive light rain or drizzle today, according to the Met Office.

Maximum temperature could soar to 38 Celsius today as humidity ratio has been 76 pct in the air.

The winds blowing in the city with 18 kilometers per hour speed.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released the data of the monsoon rainfall recorded in various areas of Karachi on Tuesday.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Karachi’s Surjani Town (58.2mm), followed by the old Airport area (31mm), and Orangi Town (30mm).

Rainfall at University Road recorded 19.8mm, followed by Faisal Base 16mm and Saadi Town 15mm.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed 10mm, North Karachi 8.6mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 7.4mm, and Keamari 6.5mm. Korangi 4mm and Malir 3mm.

The lowest rainfall 2mm each was recorded at Ibrahim Hyderi and Mauripur.