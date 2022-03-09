Hot spell to grip Karachi, predicts Met Office

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to experience hot weather in the next three days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted Wednesday.

The Met Office said the city’s temperature will likely hover between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius with humidity, the amount of moisture in the air, to range between 30 to 40 per cent in the evening.

It said winds are expected to blow from northeast at night and from southwest in the evening. The maximum temperature in the city this morning was 21 degrees Celsius.

Separately, the PMD said mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

However, rain-wind with thunderstorm and light snow over the hills are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last week, Met Office had predicted isolated light rain in upper Sindh districts under the influence of another westerly wave.

