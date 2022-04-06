‘#HotelKaCM’: Moonis Elahi takes jibe at Hamza

LAHORE: PML-Q leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Wednesday took a potshot at Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz after the latter’s election as the Punjab chief minister in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly at a Lahore hotel.

Taking to Twitter, Elahi, whose father Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is the ruling PTI’s nominee for the coveted slot of the chief executive of the province, congratulated the PML-N MPA on “becoming the CM of Faletti’s Hotel”.

Earlier, the joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly elected Hamza as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favour of Hamza.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was in attendance in the session to express solidarity with the opposition leader, tweeted, “Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah.”

