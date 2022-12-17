House building for flood victims to begin next month: Sindh CM

JAMSHORO: Sindh’s chief minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the building of houses for the flood victims will begin next month, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Murad Ali Shah, talking to media here, said that the construction of houses will begin after drainage of the standing flood water.

Replying a question, CM Shah said that the chief minister has authority to dissolve a provincial assembly. “There must be substantial reasons to dissolve an assembly,” he further said.

“The assemblies could not be dissolved to satisfy ego of a person,” he said. “This is the ego of the person who has been constitutionally sent to home,” Murad Ali Shah said. “Dissolution of the assembly should be in the interest of general public and not to fulfill the desire of a person.”

Sindh’s chief minister claimed that his government has tried utmost to provide relief to its people. “People told me in Khairpur Nathan Shah that they didn’t receive any thing,” he added.

Unprecedented monsoon rainfall and floods — which put a third of Pakistan underwater and displaced eight million people of the country- with Sindh as the worst hit province facing formidable challenges in the post flood situation.

