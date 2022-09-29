Thursday, September 29, 2022
‘House of the Dragon’: Deleted scene shows Daemon Targaryen’s soft side

House of the Dragon (HOTD) fans were disappointed that an emotional scene of Prince Daemon Targaryen was not shown.

Spoilers inside

Prince Daemon Targaryen, brother of King Viserys Targaryen and uncle of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, is shown in the Game Of Thrones prequel as cruel person who maims and kills criminals with excessive violence. Moreover, he wants to become the King of the Seven Kingdoms with his cunning mindset.

He charmed Lady Laena Velaryon in the fifth episode, We Light the Way. They were a married couple in sixth episode, The Princess and the Queen, with two children Baela and Rhaena Targaryen and a third one along the way.

Princess Laena Velaryon’s child dies because of complications. In depression, she orders her dragon Vhagar to burn her to death. He tries to get to her but he is too late.

A picture of a deleted scene where Prince Daemon Targaryen consoling his children over the death made rounds.

Netizens criticized the producers for not showing the character’s emotional moment with his children.

The plot of HOTD is set 172 years before the events in the superhit show Game Of Thrones. It shows the violent history of House Targaryen.

The cast of House of the Dragon, which is a live adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s hit novel Fire and Blood, features Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, Matthew Needham and others.

Web Desk

