‘House of the Dragon’: Deleted scene shows Daemon Targaryen’s soft side

House of the Dragon (HOTD) fans were disappointed that an emotional scene of Prince Daemon Targaryen was not shown.

Spoilers inside

Prince Daemon Targaryen, brother of King Viserys Targaryen and uncle of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, is shown in the Game Of Thrones prequel as cruel person who maims and kills criminals with excessive violence. Moreover, he wants to become the King of the Seven Kingdoms with his cunning mindset.

He charmed Lady Laena Velaryon in the fifth episode, We Light the Way. They were a married couple in sixth episode, The Princess and the Queen, with two children Baela and Rhaena Targaryen and a third one along the way.

Princess Laena Velaryon’s child dies because of complications. In depression, she orders her dragon Vhagar to burn her to death. He tries to get to her but he is too late.

A picture of a deleted scene where Prince Daemon Targaryen consoling his children over the death made rounds.

daemon targaryen hugs his daughters baela and rhaena after the death of his wife laena velaryon#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/oBkDtfxukr — house of the dragon scenes (@sceneshotd) September 27, 2022

Netizens criticized the producers for not showing the character’s emotional moment with his children.

Stop cutting Daemon Targaryen scenes. He is your best character hands down #HouseOfTheDragon #Hotd pic.twitter.com/efgKUOuekS — Dipankar Joshi (@dipankarjoshi2) September 26, 2022

Someone Once said “children can be such irritating creatures”. Turned out to be the most caring and loving Father to his nine children. And that’s Daemon Daddio Targaryen ❤❤❤#RHAENYRA #DAEMONTARGARYEN #HOTD #HOUSEOFTHEDRAGON #HOUSEOFTHEDRAGONHBO pic.twitter.com/YL2092wlp8 — 🇫🇷Adella Jaxx Knox🇫🇷💎💐 (@fleurdoyeon) September 25, 2022

daemon targaryen hive, breathe out! we’re gonna have ONE episode that we don’t have to spend defending his crimes https://t.co/Cyfi24Bq94 — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) September 22, 2022

Matt Smith as ‘Daemon Targaryen’ embracing his children in this deleted scene from ‘ House of the Dragon’

Episode 6 ‘The Princess and the Queen’

This is too beautiful to of cut! 🥺😭#MattSmith #DaemonTargaryen #HouseOfTheDragon #Hotd #ThePrincessandtheQueen pic.twitter.com/jQSErEpn90 — MATT SMITH NEWS PAGE UK (@Matt_SmithNews) September 27, 2022

When a Targaryen is born the gods flip a coin. Daemon’s landed on its edge.

He does monstrous things and he does good things. That’s the best part of his character.

I really wish they kept that scene in as it shows the love he has for his children. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/BetUxNcsOF — Takane Hironaka (@HironakaTakane) September 28, 2022

i knew about laenas death but sad daemon witnessed it — targaryen cock (@cockisvegan) September 28, 2022

The plot of HOTD is set 172 years before the events in the superhit show Game Of Thrones. It shows the violent history of House Targaryen.

The cast of House of the Dragon, which is a live adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s hit novel Fire and Blood, features Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, Matthew Needham and others.

