House of the Dragon finale: Netizens outraged over Aemond’s behaviour

The amazing launching season of GoT prequel, ‘House of The Dragon’ has come to an end, but netizens are still not over the finale.

While the spectacular debut season of ‘House of The Dragon’ wrapped up earlier this week, fans are already anticipating the events to follow in the next season, as the revenge is now due for the Blacks. However, what the legions expected the least and are furious over was the incompetence displayed by Prince Aemond Targaryen in the finale.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Despite the death of her father King Viserys and the plan of the Greens for Prince Aegon to take over the Dragonpit unveiled to Princess Rhaenyra, she had decided not to first the war for the iconic Iron Throne.

However, it was due to ignorance of Aemond, that these plans of Rhaenyra didn’t last long, and fans are not okay with it.

As seen in the final episode of the series, Aemond made the mistake to bother Luke but he soon realized that dragons are not supposed to be goofed around, but it was too late to rectify this and led to Arrax being gulped by Vhagar.

The whole sequence echoed the initial statement of King Viserys from the very first episode when he said, “The Idea That We Control The Dragons, Is An Illusion. There are powers that men should never have trifled with.”

The scene demonstrates the idea of dragons being influenced by the rider’s emotions, as the anger that Aemond had of losing his one eye and displayed by him, being a bully to his nephews was channelled by Vhagar, and thus, resulted in a fight.

This ‘incompetence’ by Aemond in the ‘HotD’ finale has outraged the audience and they took to online sites to discuss with die-hard followers of the fantasy series.

Here is how netizens reacted to the ‘stupid mistake’ made by Prince Aemond Targaryen.

aemond coming back to tell alicent that he may have accidentally kickstarted a war #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/SFD5FP3mcA — o (@ateenytinyolive) October 24, 2022

Aemond going straight home to watch #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/hpMLaAjrBd — Lhaera Targaryen 💗💜💙 (@arualzepol8) October 24, 2022

me watching the season finale of #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/bj74xNW6nF — Jesús Targaryen 🫀🗡️ (@jesuussromero) October 24, 2022

This was bone chilling #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/2rLKO2zI1R — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 24, 2022

1. Lucerys was just a kid, but he was loyal af to his mother.

2. Rhaenyra lost her father, her unborn baby and her son in just one episode.

3. Jace couldn’t say goodbye to his brother.

4. We have to wait 2 years for new episodes. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/23rRV16go9 — LG (@dlauragtz) October 24, 2022

The “I’m about to commit a dozen and a half war crimes” face😂#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/PiXIKVjJvp — Francis Robertson (@Gram_NegativE12) October 24, 2022

‘House of the Dragon‘, a live adaptation of the novel ‘Fire and Blood’ by George R.R. Martin, tells the violent history of the House of Targaryen. The events in the show are 200 years before those in the book series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘.

Related: ‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner speaks on plans for season two

The 10-episodic first season of the American fantasy series was written by Martin along with Ryan Condal, while the direction was helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Actor Emma D’Arcy essayed the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen with the ensemble cast including Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

Comments